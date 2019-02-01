A 15-year-old Ellison student was hit by a car during lunchtime.
The incident happened on Trimmier Road in front of the donut shop.
He sustained minor scrapes and abrasions, according to district spokesperson Terry Abbott. The student was transported to Seton as a precaution.
A helicopter was initially called for, but the student was transported by ambulance and was upright and alert.
The driver is not being cited, Abbott said.
