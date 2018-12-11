More than 5,000 people gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to enjoy food, fellowship, and entertainment during the 11th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing Tuesday evening.
The Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment H-E-B makes to fighting hunger.
“This event commemorates the 30th year we have been doing this event,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B public affairs specialist for Central Texas region. “It is also a way to tell the community thank you for being loyal customers.”
The event — open to the public — also included live music performed by the 1st Cavalry Division Band out of Fort Hood, entertainment, family activities and a visit from Santa.
“This is a great event that brings the community together,” said Michelle Flowers, a Killeen resident who has attended the event for two consecutive years. “Just look around – we are sitting with people we don’t know.”
Flowers attended the event with her 13-year-old son.
“The food is good and the music is good – they did a good job putting this together,” Flowers said.
The event was also a way for H-E-B to give back to service members and their families.
“There are a lot of service members who live in this area,” Mojica said. “We know some of them cannot be with their families this holiday season so this is a way to kick off the holiday season and bring good cheer.”
Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers served the free meal.
“We want to thank the Killeen community for joining us this evening and also thank our volunteers for helped with the event,” Mojica said. “Everyone has a seat at our table.”
The H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners were founded in 1989 and are an important part of H-E-B’s Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in Texas and Mexico.
An average Feast of Sharing dinner serves:
• 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey
• 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing
• 750 pumpkin pies
• 380 gallons of mashed potatoes
• 140 gallons of turkey gravy
