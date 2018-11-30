Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 near the Killeen-Harker Heights city limits was backed up around 8 this morning.
One car was seen facing the wrong way and with minor damage along the guard rail, and police and fire trucks closed two of the three westbound lanes as the accident was being cleared.
