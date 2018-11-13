Two people were shot Sunday night in Salado, the Bell County Sheriff's Department announced today.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 15000 block of Cedar Valley Road, Salado, at 11:18 p.m. in reference to a 911 call reporting two victims with gunshot wounds.
"Deputies responded and discovered a male victim (35 years of age) and female victim (49 years of age)," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. The male victim is currently in stable condition and the female’s condition is currently considered serious but not critical. At this time the incident appears to have been a robbery. There have been no arrests at this time and an investigation is on going. Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department (254) 933-5412."
