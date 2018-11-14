Multiple vehicles were involved in an Interstate 14 wreck this morning in Harker Heights, and traffic was backed up into Killeen as of 8 this morning.
Tow trucks were seen loaded with damaged vehicles in the east lanes of the interstate near Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights. Traffic was backed up to near the South W.S. Young Driver intersection.
The wreck appears to involve three vehicles, said Lt. Stephen Miller, spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department.
"All three vehicles being towed from scene," Miller said in an email at 8:30 a.m. "Chronology of event shows white Toyota Camry vs maroon Dodge Challenger vs White Chevy Silverado with a trailer. The Officers have not been back to make a report. They have 10 days to complete investigation and submit to DPS Crash Reporting."
