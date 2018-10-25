Traffic on all westbound lanes of the Interstate 14 access road (Central Texas Expressway) near Trimmier Road in Killeen are closed as emergency officials work the scene of an accident that occurred around 8:48 a.m. Thursday.
A driver was extracted from an overturned Jeep and taken via helicopter after a crash that occurred near the Red Lobster and Hooters restaurants. A gray Kia minivan was also seen with damage nearby.
According to police, the driver was in stable condition. He had been travelling westbound when he hit a curb, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
Check back with kdhnews.com for updates to this story.
