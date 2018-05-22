Shortly after noon Tuesday, the Copperas Cove Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 705 Mickan Street. Upon arrival, fire fighters also discovered the house at 703 Mickan Street ablaze.
No one was home at either structure at the time of the fires, but four pets died in the fire at 705 Mickan, according to a press release from Gary Young, Copperas Cove deputy fire chief.
Both homes sustained damage, with major damage to 705 Mickan and moderate damage to 703 Mickan.
Two families were displaced, with the American Red Cross providing disaster assistance.
The fire at 705 Mickan started in a homemade wood burning fire pit that was located too close to the home, according to the investigation. The fire then spread to 703 Mickan.
The fire was ruled accidental, the press release said.
