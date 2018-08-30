Some homes in south Killeen will lose water service tomorrow as city of Killeen crews repair a water main, according to a news release.
Water service will be off tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following addresses:
· 7801-7907 Tyrel Drive
· 301-408 William Tell Drive
· 7802-7908 Flanigan Drive
Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water until further notice, the city said.
The city said a water main break must be repaired, and service must be interrupted to complete the work. City crews will repair the water main, restore water service, flush water lines and take bacteriological samples in accordance with Texas Administrative Code 290.47(h).
William Tell Drive will be accessible from Tyrel Drive only. Motorists are cautioned to obey traffic signs and to use caution.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
