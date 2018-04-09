Key discussion items for the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees at today’s workshop and Tuesday regular meeting are contract renewals and extensions for administrators, teachers and other district staff.
The board will consider awarding contracts for the addition of a turn lane at Williams Ledger Elementary School and the electric renovation project at Halstead Elementary.
Revisions to a list of policies will be reviewed and voted on by the board.
The board will also consider approving a new scoreboard and play times for Bulldawg Stadium, costing nearly $44,000, and spending another $37,800 on Schoology Assessment Management Platform software.
The CCISD board’s workshop begins at noon today. The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both meetings are at the CCISD administration office, 703 W. Avenue D.
