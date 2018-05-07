The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees will discuss a number of agreements during the workshop today and vote on the matters at the regular Tuesday meeting.
The board will discuss the employee pay system, as part of the district’s ongoing commitment to maintain a market-based compensation program.
Expenses presented to the board for consideration include nearly $200,000 for cargo vans, maintenance trucks, a fluid and power system for the new transportation facility, and renovations to the Crossroads High School gymnasium, and a budget amendment for $76,354 for the district’s summer feeding program will be discussed by the board.
The workshop is at noon today. The regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both meetings are at the CCISD administration office, 703 West Avenue D.
