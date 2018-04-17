Operation Stand Down Central Texas will hold a fundraiser for homeless veterans during the annual Texas A&M University-Central Texas picnic on Friday.
For $5 per duck, participants will have the opportunity to chuck the duck toward a target, with winner receiving a 65-inch high definition television for being closest to the target.
The event will also feature food, fun, and a showing of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther."
The picnic is free and open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m. on the A&M-Central Texas campus, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen, behind Founders Hall. The movie will show at dusk on the rugby field.
On April 28, the 3rd annual Operation Stand Down Central Texas will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 3101 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
The event will provide veterans with a hot meal, haircut, medical and dental screenings and new clothing. Veteran-related organizations will also be present to provide information.
For more information or to volunteer, contact JoAnn Courtland at 254-681-8522 or email: operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
