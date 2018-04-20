Due to the prospect of thunderstorms, the Communities in Schools track meet originally scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The meet was set to take place at Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School.
According to a statement from Bruce Vasbinder, chairman of the CIS board of directors, the decision to cancel the track meet was made "for the safety of all participants, parents, volunteers and spectators."
The event has not be rescheduled.
