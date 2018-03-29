Killeen City District 2 Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King will hold a Neighborhood Watch meeting on April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Chapel AME Church, 1002 Jefferies Ave.
Tammy Moseley, crime prevention coordinator for the Killeen Police Department, will be the presenter at the meeting, which is free and open to the public.
