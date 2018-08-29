The city of Killeen will hold its inaugural “About Town” event Sept. 6, an initiative to allow residents to directly interface with city staff, according to a news release.
“It is important to encourage public interaction with City staff and to create those opportunities outside of regular business hours,” City Manager Ron Olson said in the release. “I hope there will be a good turnout and that those in attendance will walk away having gotten the information or services they need.”
The city said Olson will begin the event with a presentation about the proposed budget before inviting residents to visit with staff.
Booths will be set up and staffed by each department or service area so that residents can go directly to the service they need, the city said. More than a dozen divisions will be available including Code Enforcement, Animal Services, Human Resources, Police and Municipal Court.
The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Killeen Community Center and is free with no registration required.
