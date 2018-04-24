Ches’s Restaurant, 1807 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove, will be the site where voters can discuss the issues over a cup of coffee with Julie Oliver, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on May 3.
Veterans, military retirees and active duty military are especially invited to share their knowledge and voice their concerns about the Veterans Administration and veterans benefits.
All interested citizens are also invited to attend.
