To highlight the importance of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month, Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas is holding “Wear Blue,” an evening of awareness and support on April 6.
The event will feature reading of a proclamation and speakers from Fort Hood and the Bell County Child Welfare Board.
There will be a balloon release, free food, inflatables and finger printing for children.
The Bell County Child Welfare Board will also be giving away stuffed bears and other items.
Wear Blue is free and open to the public and will take place in the Physical Education Building at East Ward Elementary School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
