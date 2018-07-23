Copperas Cove has selected a new city secretary, according to a news release issued by the city’s Public Information Officer Kevin Keller.
Lisa Wilson has accepted the position and will begin work at her new job beginning today.
“Lisa was born in Killeen, and grew up in the Central Texas area,” the release said. “She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1985 and later attended Central Texas College where she majored in business. After spending 19 years in banking, Lisa joined the city of Copperas Cove in 2004 as the deputy city secretary.”
During her time with the city, Wilson has served on various city committees.
