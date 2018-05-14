The Business 190 Improvement Project will be the subject of a special Copperas Cove City Council meeting today at 1 p.m.
City staff and representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation and BSP Engineers will be available to answer questions and educate both the council members and public about the plans for the roadway and the in-progress design work.
Those designs will be available for viewing 30 minutes before the start of the meeting.
TxDot has created a website for the project: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html
Today’s meeting will take place in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
