Coryell County is currently conducting a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a joint civilian- and military-use “multi–modal truck/rail cargo transfer facility” in the region, according to a news release issued by the county Wednesday.
According to the release, the long-term goal of the project is to accommodate the current and future freight transportation needs of the region.
The study team will be conducting a stakeholder workshop to gather input from regional businesses that may benefit from such a facility, as well as the general public.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Justice Center at 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Representatives from freight-reliant businesses are urged to attend.
For more information, call the county at 254-865-5911, ext. 2222.
