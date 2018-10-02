The Killeen City Council will discuss creating a committee to help implement builder “impact fees” to pay for infrastructure around new development at its workshop today.
The council will consider appointments to the long-awaited Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees assessed on new building permits.
The council provided direction to begin accepting applications for the committee in August 2017.
By statute, the committee must have a minimum of five members. Forty percent of the members must be members of the real estate, development, or building industry, and at least one member must reside in an extraterritorial jurisdiction.
In other business, the Killeen council will consider authorizing the purchase of fitness equipment for the Lions Club Park Senior Center. A proposed equipment purchase from Marathon Fitness is valued at $56,517.
The workshop will be held 4 p.m. today in the Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.