A series of meetings which would have had provided information on the Business 190 Improvement Project the Copperas Cove City Council Wednesday afternoon were cancelled.
Councilman Charlie Youngs mentioned the meetings during Tuesday's City Council meeting, concerned that they had not been made public.
Information about the meetings was published in Wednesday's Herald.
Kevin Keller, Copperas Cove public information officer, sent out a press release on the cancellation shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"The purpose of the meetings was to allow Council members, two at a time, to meet with City staff, TXDOT and BSP Engineers to review, ask questions and educate themselves on the upcoming project prior to a future public meeting," the press release read.
The meetings did not require public notice, nor were they open to the public, according to the press release.
No public announcement about whether the meetings have been rescheduled has been made.
