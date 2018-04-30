During the Copperas Cove City Council meeting Tuesday, council members will vote to approve a release of more than $100,000 in funds from escrow to purchase certificates of convenience and necessity from Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
During the workshop preceding the regular meeting, interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah will provide the council with updates on the city’s comprehensive plan. Topics will include economic development, future land use, and joint land usage.
Both meetings are at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 5 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.
