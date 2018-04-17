COPPERAS COVE - In an effort to reach senior citizens, disabled and homebound residents in the city, the Copperas Cove Police Department has started the “Are You OK?” (R U OK) Telephone Reassurance Program.
The program makes contact with subscribers through automated and live calls multiple times each week. If contact cannot be made, the subscriber’s emergency contact will be notified. While not designed to be a life saving program, R U OK provides an additional sense of security for subscribers and their families.
Those interested in this free program should contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
