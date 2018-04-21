The Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, will be the site of the Parks and Recreation Department town hall meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The meeting is intended to education the public on Parks and Recreation happenings, standards and upcoming changes and events, as well as improvements to the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
A department overview will also be provided, along with information on current events in athletics and aquatics.
The meeting is open to the public.
