COPPERAS COVE — Beginning Wednesday, A&S Underground will begin work on a water improvement project for the City of Copperas Cove.
The project will last approximately four to six weeks and will close Jonathan Lane to through traffic between Bowen Avenue and Risen Star Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane will be required to remove their vehicles from the street each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, as well.
Questions should be directed to Copperas Cove Water Distribution at 254-547-2416 or the Public Works Department at 254-547-0751.
