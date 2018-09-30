The Central Texas College board of trustees will meet Tuesday to vote on the college’s tax rate.
The board will consider approval to adopt the effective tax rate of 13.86 cents per $100 valuation.
The meeting be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Anderson Campus Center board room on the CTC campus, located at 6200 West Central Texas Expressway.
