A Central Texas College forum Thursday for local politicians running for election in the Nov. 6 midterms has been canceled.
The politicians who were confirmed to attend were Dr. Brad Buckley, the GOP nominee for the House District 54 seat; David Blackburn, the GOP nominee for the Bell County Judge seat; Republican incumbent John Fisher, who is running for Bell County Commissioner Pct. 4, and Neal Dikeman, the libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, according to CTC.
The college did not say why the event was canceled or whether it would be rescheduled.
