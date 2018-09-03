The Central Texas College Continuing Education Department will offer a live online class designed to help small businesses flourish.
The course, the Financial Aspects of Business Planning, provides information on how to integrate strategic and financial plans to develop a comprehensive road map for the growth and prosperity of one’s business.
Students will gain an understanding of how financial resources, financial goals and financial performance of a business align with its strategy to create a sustainable, competitive advantage that maximizes the value of the business.
The course will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 using CourseSites Live on coursesites.com.
Students will need access to a computer with speakers.
The cost is $19 and students can register with the CTC Continuing Education Department by calling 254-526-1586.
