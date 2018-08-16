According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report issued by the Texas Workforce Commission, 77 employees of General Dynamics — a global aerospace and defense company — will be laid off from their positions at Fort Hood by the end of October. The Herald reached out to General Dynamics to find out which positions were being laid off, as well as the reason for the layoffs, but did not receive a response by press time. More information will be released as it is made available.
Global Dynamics laying off 77 Fort Hood employees
Artie Phillips
Get email notifications on Artie Phillips daily!
Whenever Artie Phillips posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends and family remember C.J., Killeen homicide victim
- Shelter adopts out pregnant dog, fines owner for failure to spay
- Longtime KISD teacher Annie Roe Buckley dies at 102
- Killeen man gets deferred adjudication probation on felony child sex charge
- Lightning strikes cause 'major damage' to Killeen, Harker Heights homes
- Sen. Ted Cruz visits Fort Hood
- State trooper uncovers marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop
- Yee-haw! Cowboy hats a new option for Killeen police
- Voicemail threat on Killeen employee's phone leads to arrest
- Cove school supply gets help from U.S. senator
Images
Commented
- A perfect storm: Lean budgets put The Hop at risk (4)
- Multiple police vehicles pulled people over on US 190/I-14 in Killeen Wednesday (4)
- Cove man sentenced to 60 days, 10 years probation, on first-degree sex assault charge (3)
- Proposed subdivision could add to Bunny Trail congestion (3)
- Stormy Daniels coming to Killeen as part of national tour (2)
- Reader says veterans should stand up for ‘Dreamers’ serving in military (2)
- Exclusive: Booming veteran tax exemption crippling area governments (2)
- Man suspected in Lindsey slaying arrested (1)
- Home where 3 girls died to be torn down (1)
- Killeen council approves infrastructure plan in split vote (1)
The inaugural Bill Yowell Memorial Sporting Clays Tournament will kick off Sunday with the Hot Shot Supper, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Coryell County is currently conducting a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a joint civilian- and military-use “multi–modal truck/rail cargo transfer facility” in the region, according to a news release issued by the county Wednesday.
According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report issued by the Texas Workforce Commission, 77 employees of General Dynamics — a global aerospace and defense company — will be laid off from their positions at Fort Hood by the end of October. The Herald reached out to Ge…
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to reconfigure the Interstate 14 frontage roads at Clear Creek Road in Killeen on Sunday, according to a news release.
The Hop regional transit system has four upcoming public hearings scheduled for possible service cuts systemwide starting Oct. 1.
Featured Businesses
The Copperas Cove Herald is a local newspaper serving the community of Copperas Cove Texas. The Cove herald covers the Cove Dawg's sporting events and other local community news. Copperas Cove News, events, community calendar and everything you need to know about you hometown. Click th…
The Harker Heights Herald is a weekly local newspaper serving the community of Harker Heights Texas. The Heights Herald covers the Harker Heights Knight's sports teams.
- Jason Schaefer, quinnjj
-
- 0
The new modern look of the Killeen Daily Herald might belie the newspaper's rich history. The Herald, launched in 1890, is the oldest continuously operating business in the community. Neither flood nor fire nor a fouled-up press has prevented delivery of the Killeen Daily Herald. And during …
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Cli…
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.