According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report issued by the Texas Workforce Commission, 77 employees of General Dynamics — a global aerospace and defense company — will be laid off from their positions at Fort Hood by the end of October. The Herald reached out to General Dynamics to find out which positions were being laid off, as well as the reason for the layoffs, but did not receive a response by press time. More information will be released as it is made available.

