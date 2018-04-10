Killeen residents are invited to participate in a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday hosted by Milam County and the Central Texas Council of Governments.
The event will take place in Thorndale at the Milam County Precinct No. 4 Building, 500 U.S. Highway 79.
Accepted materials include paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, acids and automotive chemicals. Appliances, batteries, electronics and televisions will also be accepted.
Tires will be accepted for a fee. Up to 15 inches will be $1 each or $4 each with the rim. Tires 16 to 24 inches will be charged $2 each or $4 each with the rim. All tires over 24 inches will be charged $20 each.
Prohibited materials include trash, fire alarms, smoke detectors, explosives, pressurized containers and medication. These items will not be accepted.
Materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent leakage or spillage.
Residents of the entire council region are eligible to participate in the Milam County. The region includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
