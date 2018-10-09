The Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas will host its 2018 Award Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Retired Maj. Gen. Kendall P. Cox, chief operating officer of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, will be the guest speaker.
The event will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $400 for a table of eight.
For reservations or sponsorships, email hispanicchamber@haccctx.org or call 254-634-7441.
