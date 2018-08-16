The inaugural Bill Yowell Memorial Sporting Clays Tournament will kick off Sunday with the Hot Shot Supper, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The supper and tournament will be hosted by the Killeen Education Foundation.
The event will feature a steak dinner catered by Firehouse Ranch. The price of the dinner is covered by the tournament entry fee, $125, or is $40 per guest. The supper will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Yowell was a Killeen business man and civic leader, serving as a veteran, a rancher, a former Killeen city councilman, a president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and an advocate for education, among other things, during his life.
For more information on the tournament, visit www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation.
