The Killeen City Council will consider proposals for outsourcing solid waste services in a workshop session Tuesday.
The City Council has received four proposals and will have completed its evaluation process by the workshop, according to the council’s agenda. A presentation will be made by City Manager Ron Olson.
The council will also discuss resident donations to the senior citizen utility bill assistance program, animal services and the youth summer program.
The purpose of the policy is to establish a process for the city to accept monetary donations through utility bills, and a procedure for distribution of those funds, according to the agenda.
In addition, the council will consider authorizing the procurement of a fire engine for the fire department. The engine currently being used is a 17-year-old reserve engine with 143,000 miles.
The council’s workshop is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utility Collections conference room, 210 West Avenue C.
