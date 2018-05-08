The Killeen City Council will consider allowing alcohol sales at Killeen’s only movie theater during its regular meeting today.
The council will consider rezoning Regal Killeen Stadium 14 on Central Texas Expressway to allow for alcohol sales within the theater.
City planner Tony McIlwain said the theater requested the rezoning to be competitive with theaters in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
“That’s a smart business move because the demand is there,” Councilman Jonathan Okray said.
Also on the docket, the council will vote on the $221,600 purchase of tires for fleet services as part of its annual purchase of replacement equipment.
According to a council memorandum, the tires will be purchased from Southern Tire Mart through The Interlocking Purchasing System or the Texas Association of School Boards BuyBoard cooperative.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. today at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
