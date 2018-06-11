The Killeen City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday amending the 2018 annual budget and plan of municipal services by increasing expenditure accounts in the general fund for legal services, according to the agenda.
An estimate of $500,238 is given to litigate both issues. The total budget amendment is $475,000 to cover legal expenses related to McLean Construction, and $25,238 to cover legal expenses related to Spectrum.
In other business, the council will consider the procurement of a $267,624 motor grader for the streets operation division.
The council will also consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing City Manager Ron Olson to enter into a grant agreement with the Office of Governor, Criminal Justice Division for the purpose of continuing a Crisis Assistance Program.
The council is also expected to accept a $150,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support Killeen Animal Services.
