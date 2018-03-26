The Killeen City Council will consider giving City Manager Ron Olson more annual vacation time and deferred compensation as part of his annual performance review performed last week.
The council will vote on two addenda to Olson’s contract that will extend his vacation time from four to six weeks and provide an additional $4,000 in deferred compensation each year.
Olson, 68, was hired in February 2017 with 38 years of city management experience. Olson previously served as city manager of Corpus Christi. He also held executive posts in Middletown, Ohio; Belding, Mich.; West Jordan, Utah; and served as deputy city manager of Arlington.
Under his current contract, Olson makes $225,000 in annual base salary with $18,000 in deferred compensation retirement benefits.
In other business, the council will consider accepting an annual audit report from Houston-based Belt Harris Pechacek accounting firm.
Belt Harris Pechacek, hired by the city Aug. 8 with a portfolio of about 140 Texas cities, was paid $127,450 for the fiscal year 2017 audit with another guaranteed year on its contract.
The council’s regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
