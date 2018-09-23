The Killeen City Council will discuss renewing its one-year lease agreements with United Airlines and American Airlines at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport during a workshop Tuesday.
The two airlines, which have been in operation in Killeen since 2004, pay a total of $96,347.64 in annual rent, not including various monthly security, telephone, and information technology fees within the lease, according a council memorandum.
United and American are the only two carriers remaining at the regional airport after Delta pulled out of the facility in January.
In other business Tuesday, the council will discuss accepting a negotiated settlement between Atmos and 172 cities for a systemwide rate increase for customers.
In April, the natural gas provider filed a request for a $42 million increase across its mid-Texas system, which was reduced to $24.9 million after negotiations with the Atmos Cities Steering Committee, a group of area cities in the same geographic area.
The council workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
