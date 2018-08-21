The Killeen City Council will receive departmental budget briefings for the city’s aviation and enterprise funds during a workshop session today.
The council is expected to discuss the health of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which has a nearly 10-year downward ridership trend and saw Delta Airlines — one of three carriers — depart in January.
In addition, the council is considering slicing away free exempt parking for certain veterans. If the exemptions are cut, it would add about $300,000 per year to the facility’s budget.
The council is expected to vote on whether to keep the exemptions or alter them in the coming month.
During a special meeting before the workshop, the council will consider setting a preliminary property tax rate for fiscal year 2019.
The city is expected to set its current tax rate of 74.98 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed.
The workshop begins at 3 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Ave. C.
The council meeting will follow at 5 p.m. at the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.