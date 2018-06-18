The Killeen City Council will discuss reworking its exempt parking fee structure at its workshop session Tuesday.
The council will discuss the possibility of cutting 23 parking exemptions for certain veterans at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport as the city seeks revenue to prop up the airport’s flagging budget.
According to a city PowerPoint presentation Tuesday, the airport loses about 43 percent of its parking revenue each year to the exemptions — or 11 percent of the airport’s revenues on the whole.
In fiscal year 2017, those exemptions added up to $306,832 in lost revenue, a $52,000 increase from the year before.
For veterans, the airport offers a range of exemptions, including for at least 50 percent disabled veterans, Medal of Honor recipients, former prisoners of war, Pearl Harbor survivors or Purple Heart recipients, among others.
Also on Tuesday, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson will give the council an update on police department vacancies after the department has had a net loss of 10 commissioned officers since August. According to department figures, 17 officers resigned or retired from the force as the city experiences continued budget constraints.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
