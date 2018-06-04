The Killeen City Council will discuss a group of budget amendments at its regular workshop session Tuesday.
Early June marks the council’s common “clean-up” budget amendment ordinance to catch up with changes in revenues and expenditures in a given fiscal year’s spending plan.
Due to City Charter stipulations, the council is responsible for approving interfund and interdepartmental transfers of unallocated funds. The city manager has final authority over intradepartmental transfers.
In May, Killeen voters turned down a charter amendment that would have taken voting authority over interdepartmental transfers out of the council’s hands and given final approval of those transfers to the city manager or a signed designee.
According to a PowerPoint slide deck, the council will consider amending the budget to accommodate an increase of $285,000 in operational expenditures that will be covered by increased revenue in the general fund.
The single largest expenditure increase in the general fund is $659,437 for “non-departmental personnel,” according to the presentation.
To offset that cost, the city projected an increase of $755,109 in revenue tied to police personnel “salary lag.” Salary lag is accrued when vacant positions in a department are not paid throughout a fiscal year.
Shine said the police department currently has 24 vacant commissioned officer positions and 27 vacant civilian posts.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
