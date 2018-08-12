The Killeen City Council will discuss the fiscal year 2019 budget at a special workshop Tuesday, starting with the city’s general and aviation funds.
Employee raises are expected to be a big part of the discussion after City Manager Ron Olson proposed a 2.6 percent citywide raise for all employees, including civil service, and an additional 9.4 percent raise for employees paid significantly less than market average.
The council is expected to vote on whether to keep the exemptions or alter them in the coming month.
During a regular meeting before the workshop, the council will consider approving a rezoning request for a 17-acre “worship campus” for Faith Point Church on Stagecoach Road.
The council’s regular meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
The budget workshop will immediately follow at the same location.
