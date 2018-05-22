The Killeen City Council will receive an update on the fiscal year 2019 municipal budget during a special workshop today following the council’s regular voting meeting.
Today’s presentation will be the first step in public budget deliberations, which will last through the summer until the Sept. 30 deadline for local municipalities to pass their annual spending plans.
This will be Killeen City Manager Ron Olson’s second go-around after bringing a balanced budget to the council after his hiring in February 2017. Olson was hired after the city experienced a budget crisis in June 2016, with an $8 million projected shortfall presented to the council. After months of cuts, the city balanced the budget in early 2017.
The council workshop will immediately follow the council’s regular voting meeting at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. today at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
