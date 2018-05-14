The Killeen City Council is expected to swear in its newest council members Tuesday during a special meeting at City Hall.
On May 5, Councilman Juan Rivera, Councilman Gregory Johnson and newcomer Hugh “Butch” Menking were elected to three at-large seats on the council from a group of 12 candidates. Mayor Jose Segarra won re-election to his seat over four challengers in a landslide, securing 59 percent of the electorate.
Menking, a financial planner and former Killeen school district board member, will take over the seat left vacant by Councilman Jonathan Okray, who is terming off the council after six years.
The swearing-in ceremony will follow a canvass of the election at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
On Tuesday, the council will also hold a workshop session after its special meeting, with council protocol policy at the top of the docket.
The protocol policy package, last delayed by the council in late February, will act as a single-source document for meeting and committee appointment protocol, largely borrowed from Roberts’ Rules of Order.
The policy will incorporate the council’s established rules of conduct as well as formalize the committee-forming process and require council members to sign ethics agreements.
The council’s workshop will immediately follow the special meeting at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
