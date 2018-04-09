The Killeen City Council will vote on new rules keeping semitrucks out of residential neighborhoods on an ordinance amendment at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The council will consider amending the city’s current parking ordinance to prevent the parking of 1-ton or heavier trucks within 500 feet of parcels of land zoned residential.
The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Under the city’s current ordinance, trucks of that size are prevented from parking on streets adjacent to residential-zoned parcels, creating a patchwork of parking spaces for truck drivers close to neighborhoods.
Other business
The council will receive a briefing on a drop in violent crime rates during the first three months of 2018.
According to Killeen police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, the department recorded 46 violent incidents in February — the lowest amount since at least January 2016.
The council’s regular meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
