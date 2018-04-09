Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming will host a District 1 advisory committee meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at The Bloom Coffee Roasters at 2300 E. Rancier Ave., suite 104.
Fleming said Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting.
Brank will be on hand to answer questions from residents.
The event is open to the public.
