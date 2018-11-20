The Family Recreation Center at Lions Club Park is hosting a day camp from 8 a.m. to noon Friday to give parents a day off for Black Friday shopping or other errands, according to a city of Killeen news release.
Kids ages 6 to 12 will have the run of the center for a morning filled with activities and pizza, the city said.
The cost is $15 per child for center members and $25 for non-members.
A second day camp is planned from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to give parents some kid-free time for last-minute holiday preparations.
