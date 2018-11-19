Killeen police are back to issuing citations for violations of a truck parking ordinance after the city updated a map showing the accurate boundaries for truckers leaving their rigs overnight.
The changes to the map have been minimal with relatively few areas that were impacted, police said.
City officials determined that an earlier map did not accurately depict the neighboring properties that were used as residential and did not completely reflect the language of the ordinance, according to a Killeen police news release.
The Killeen City Council on April 11 amended the city’s parking ordinance to prevent the parking of 1-ton or heavier trucks within 500 feet of parcels of land zoned residential. The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Since the time the updates were released, police have continued to enforce the parking ordinance violations primarily through the use of warning citations. Effective Monday, the department resumed the use of hard citations and towing in its enforcement efforts in these areas.
Please use the updated map for reference when parking large trucks at https://gisweb.killeentexas.gov/RestrictedParking/
