The city of Killeen is hosting an “About Town” community engagement event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Haynes Elementary School, located off Bunny Trail at 3309 W. Canadian River Loop.
The public is invited to participate.
According to the city, About Town is a new program designed to make city staff available to the public away from the office and after hours.
City Manager Ron Olson and members of his executive staff will sit on a discussion panel to talk about community growth and its effects on services. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel, the city said.
Following the formal program, staff will be available for one-on-one interaction with residents.
Killeen Police Chief Chuck Kimble will participate in the About Town panel, and he and his staff will host a booth afterward to address specific policing questions and concerns as part of the Police Department’s community forum program.
The event is free, and no registration is required.
