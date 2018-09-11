The city of Killeen will host a free First-Time Homebuyer Education Class from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Community Development Training Room, 802 N. 2nd St., Building E.
Participants will receive valuable information regarding the home buying process, mortgage options, money management and goal-setting, credit control and purchase assistance programs, the city said in a news release.
Information will also be provided about the Homebuyer Assistance Program. First-time homebuyers with a low- to moderate-income level may qualify for up to $7,500 of purchase assistance funding to be used toward down payment and closing costs.
Additionally, properties may be eligible for repairs or rehabilitation to meet current building standards. More information is available at killeentexas.gov/hap.
Advance registration is required by emailing killeen1sthomebuyers@killeentexas.gov or calling 501-7845. Attendees must be at least 17 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.