The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees is expected to approve contracts related to several projects in its voter-approved $426 million bond program during a board meeting Tuesday.
A proposed contract for the design of Killeen High School renovations and of a sixth high school is with PBK Architects, according to the agenda.
Another contract with Huckabee & Associates will be presented, which includes designs for several projects, including the Pershing Park/Sugar Loaf/Bellaire Elementary School consolidation project, the East Ward/West Ward Elementary School consolidation project, the district safety and security upgrades project and the district accessibility renovations.
In other business, the board will consider commissioning Huckabee as the architect for the design of the Fairway Renovation project, which will accommodate East Ward and West Ward students grades 3 to 5 from fall 2019 through summer 2021.
Selection of an architect, geotechnical engineer, materials testing services and delegation of authority for a 36th elementary school, which is included in the bond program, will also be considered.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Administration Building, 200 N. W. S. Young Drive.
